Bangladesh Development Party seeks EC registration

A new political party, named Bangladesh Development Party, has sought to be registered with the Election Commission amid reports it has links with Jamaat-e-Islami Bangladesh.

The leaders of the new party, however, denied any connection with Jamaat, which had lost its registration with the EC following a High Court order.

Bangladesh Development Party (BDP) on Wednesday submitted 50,000 pages of documents with its application signed by its general secretary Nizamul Huque to the Election Commission (EC).

Chairman of the new party is Advocate Anwarul Islam Chan.

Media reports say Md Kazi Nizamul Huque is former leader of Islami Chhatra Shibir, a student organisation backed by Jamaat-e-Islami Bangladesh.

Besides, party chairman Advocate Anwarul Islam Chan is the ameer of the Jamaat’s Demra thana unit.

After submission of application papers Chan told reporters that they have no connection with Jamaat.

He said the party would clear up the Jamaat issue and declined to say anything further on the topic.

The party chairman also said they would hold a meeting with the media soon.

Calling Bangladesh Development Party a totally new political organization, Anwarul reiterated that it is not associated with other parties.

In 2013, the High Court declared the registration of Jamaat illegal.

In 2018, the Election Commission cancelled the registration of Jamaat following the court’s order.