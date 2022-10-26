Bangladesh, Qatar sign MoU to boost defence cooperation

Bangladesh and Qatar on Tuesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for mutual cooperation in the defense sector.

Lt. Gen. Waker-uz-Zaman, Principal Staff Officer, Armed Forces Division, Prime Minister’s Office and Lt. Gen. (Pilot) Salem Hamad Aqeel Al Nabit, Chief of the Armed Forces of Qatar signed the MoUon behalf of Bangladesh and Qatar respectively at the headquarters of the Armed Forces of Qatar, reports UNB.

It is expected that Bangladesh’s cooperation in the defense sector with Qatar will increase through the signing of this MoU, said the Bangladesh Embassy in Qatar.

The MoU, signed as part of ongoing efforts to increase cooperation in new areas of bilateral relations between Bangladesh and Qatar, will strengthen the cordial and brotherly relations between the two countries, it said.

The meeting held between Waqar-uz-Zaman andLt. Gen. Al Nabit discussed issues of mutual interest.

The MoU signing ceremony was attended by Ambassador of Bangladesh to Qatar Md Jashim Uddin, Embassy Defense Adviser Brigadier General Md Sajjad Hossain and Chief of Qatar’s International Military Cooperation Brigadier Abdul Aziz Al Sulaiti.