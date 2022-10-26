JICA inks deal with GoB to implement JDS project

Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) has signed grant agreement with the government for the implementation of the Project for Human Resource Development Scholarship (JDS).

The JDS is a grant aid that will support young promising Bangladeshi officials to acquire skills and knowledge necessary to better serve the public through rigorous research in the relevant master’s or doctor’s courses in Japan, according to a press release.

Japanese Ambassador to Bangladesh Ito Naoki, Chief Representative of JICA Bangladesh Office ICHIGUCHI Tomohide, Secretary of Economic Relations Division (ERD) of Finance Ministry Sharifa Khan, representing the respective governments, signed the Exchange of Notes and Grant Agreement in Dhaka on Wednesday.

Up to JPY 476 million (about USD 4 million) will be provided to the government to implement the project. With the signing of G/A, JICA will offer 33 scholarships (30 Masters and 3 Doctoral) to the civil servants of Bangladesh to study in graduate schools of renowned Japanese Universities.

This program creates an environment where academic exchanges, which include immersion and exposure to various fields, become a tool for strengthening international relations.

To date, 492 fellows (477 Master’s and 15 Doctoral Fellows) studied in Japan.

This year is the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Japan and Bangladesh.

JICA Bangladesh Office believes that JDS will continue to enhance the ever-lasting JapanBangladesh friendship even further.