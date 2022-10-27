British High Commission brings veteran, young activists to find solutions to climate change

The British High Commission Dhaka organised a discussion with representatives from the Government of Bangladesh, policymakers, NGOs, and youth organisations on how to work together in building momentum for solutions to climate change in Bangladesh.

The discussion was held at the Residence of the British High Commissioner where young climate change activists from Bangladesh Youth Environment Initiative (BYEI) shared their ideas with climate experts and policy influencers such as Waseqa Ayesha Khan, Chair, Parliamentary Standing Committee on Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources and Co-Chair, Climate Parliament; Professor Saleemul Huq, Director, International Centre for Climate Change and Development; Farah Kabir, Country Director, Action Aid Bangladesh; and Md Mahbub ur Rahman, CEO, HSBC Bangladesh.

Organised ahead of COP27 in November, the aim of the event was to strengthen UK-Bangladesh cooperation on climate change by exchanging views and practical suggestions for action at all levels. Particular focus was given to views from young people who will have to face the harsh impacts of climate change in the years ahead more than anyone else.

The debate highlighted the difficulties of transitioning to clean energy and the costs of adaptation, particularly amongst vulnerable countries like Bangladesh, said the British High Commision.

British High Commissioner Robert Chatterton Dickson hosted the event and said: “As one of the most climate-vulnerable countries in the world, Bangladesh is playing a key role internationally both in prompting high emitting countries to be more ambitious, as well as setting the example in building resilience.”

“The UK and Bangladesh partnered closely in the run up to COP26 to raise global ambition, and we continue to work closely to turn commitments into action. It was great to hear fresh thinking on mitigation, adaptation and climate finance from expert and passionate young people.”

The UK is committed to working with Bangladesh in tackling the adverse effects of climate change. The UK government is currently supporting Bangladesh’s work on expanding renewable energy to help meet Bangladesh’s stretching target of 40% of the country’s energy from clean and renewable sources by 2041.

Bangladesh is finalising its National Adaptation Plan, and is calling on developed countries to raise their ambition on reducing greenhouse gas emissions, and on providing greater amounts of climate finance.