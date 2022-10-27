Champions Quantum skip Premier Handball to begin from Nov 1

The defending champions Quantum Foundation will not take part in the Cute Premier Handball League 2022 beginning from November 1 at the Shaheed Capt (retd) M Mansur Ali National Handball Stadium in the capital.

Bangladesh Handball Federation is going to organise its top-tier handball competition after more than four years.

The last edition of the premier league was held in 2018 when Quantum Foundation clinched the title and Arambagh Krira Sangha became runners-up.

BHF treasurer and league committee secretary Jahangir Hossain said in a press conference on Wednesday that Quantum haven’t been participating in any sports events since Covid.

“We tried to communicate with them (Quantum) but there were no responses from their side. We have known that they have not been participating in any events except gymnastics since Covid,” Jahangir said.

BHF general secretary Asaduzzaman Kohinoor and sponsors Mousumi Industries Ltd chairman Kazi Rajib Uddin Ahmed Chapol were also present there.

Kohinoor informed that they would for the first time bring foreign coaches for this league. He also added that they allowed each team to play two foreigners in their playing squad.

“We for the first time are going to bring foreign referees to the premier league. We also allow each to play two foreign players in their playing squad,” Kohinoor said.

A total of nine teams will take part in the upcoming tournament. They are Arambagh KS, Mariners Young’s Club, Prime SC, Narinda Progoti Boys, Flame Boys, Zurain Janata Club, Surjodoy KC, Bangla Club and Menjis KC.