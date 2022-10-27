T20 World Cup: South Africa outplay Bangladesh to win Sydney match

Riding on an imperious batting display by Rilee Rossouw and Quinton de Kock, South Africa outplayed Bangladesh in their second match of the T20 World Cup in Sydney on Thursday.

In reply to South Africa’s massive total of 209 runs, Bangladesh tumbled for 101 in 16.3 overs and lost the match by a huge margin of 104 runs.

Bangladesh made a short and brisk start to their innings, as Soumya Sarkar scored 16 off just 6 balls. But that was the only point in the match when Bangladesh were hopeful about a comeback after conceding more than 10 runs in a over while bowling, UNB reports.

In the third over of Bangladesh’s innings, both Soumya and Najmul Hossain Shanto were sent back by Anrich Nortje who eventually was the main reason behind Bangladesh’s batting collapse. Nortje bagged four wickets, conceding only 10 runs in 3.3 overs.

Litton Das was Bangladesh’s torch bearer, scoring 34 off 31 runs. But his innings only reduced the margin of Bangladesh’s heavy defeat.

Earlier, Rossouw was dismissed by Shakib Al Hasan, but only in the 19th over when he did enough damage to Bangladesh. The left-handed batter ended up on 109 off just 56 deliveries with seven fours and eight sixes.

It was the second consecutive ton by Rossouw in T20Is — only the second instance of such fate.

In the first 15 overs, South Africa posted 176 for only two wickets. But in the last five overs, Bangladesh made a good comeback conceding only 29 runs and taking three more wickets.

While Rossouw was the best scorer for South Africa, de Kock was the second-best batter for them scoring 63 off just 38 balls.

Earlier, Taskin Ahmed removed South African captain Temba Bavuma for two in the first over. But the Tigers failed to continue on a good start.

South Africa ended up on 209 for five in 20 overs.

For Bangladesh, Shakib bagged two wickets conceding 33 runs in three overs while Taskin, Hasan Mahmud and Afif Hossain scalped one wicket each.

Bangladesh won their first match against the Netherlands, while South Africa shared points in their first match that was washed away due to rains.

The Tigers will take on Zimbabwe on October 30 at the Gabba.