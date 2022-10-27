You’ve not chewed, rather swallowed money from reserves: Fakhrul

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir speaking as the chief guest at a rally of Jatiyatabadi Jubo Dal organised at the BNP’s central office premises at Nayapaltan in the capital on Thursday (October 27, 2022) afternoon on the occasion of 44th founding anniversary of Jatiyatabadi Jubo Dal.

Responding to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s remarks that none has chewed money from foreign exchange reserves, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has said, “You (prime minister) didn’t chew the money, rather swallowed it.”

The prime minister said money from the reserves was spent for construction of the Payra Port. “But, dollars from the reserves are not supposed to be spent for the Payra Port, rather it should be spent for import payments. The money from the reserves is supposed to be used if the country faces economic crisis.”

He also questioned the logic behind the construction of Payra Port.

Mirza Fakhrul was speaking as the chief guest at a rally of Jatiyatabadi Jubo Dal organised at the BNP’s central office premises at Nayapaltan in the capital on Thursday (October 27, 2022) afternoon on the occasion of 44th founding anniversary of Jatiyatabadi Jubo Dal.

Earlier in the morning, leaders and workers of the organisation led by BNP Standing Committee member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury placed floral wreaths on late President Ziaur Rahman’s grave at Sher-e-Bangla Nagar in the capital.

Thousands of leaders and workers of Jubo Dal joined the rally wearing colourful T-shirts and playing different instruments. From Kakrail crossing to Fakirerpool was filled up with leaders and workers before start of the rally at 2:00pm. At that time, the leaders and workers chanted various anti-government slogans. Two chairs on the podium of the rally were kept empty for BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia and Vice-Chairman Tarique Rahman.

Referring to the deep economic crisis now prevailing in the country, Mirza Fakhrul said corruption of the government is mainly responsible for the economic crisis in Bangladesh. The Awami League-led government has stolen money from each sector in such a manner over the last 14 years that they have pushed the economy to the brink of collapse.

“The prime minister has inaugurated the Payra Seaport. But, the economists and experts have opined that the Payra Port will completely become useless, because there is not enough water and depth for the arrival of foreign vessels. Now, the government has employed super dredgers. The government has bought super dredgers for maintaining the navigability around the Payra Port spending Tk 6,500 crore more,” he said.

Mentioning that the grand rally faced various obstacles, Fakhrul said the government is shivering after BNP held three rallies in three divisions. “The government has become so afraid that they have compelled the bus-minibus owners to enfore two-day strike before the BNP’s grand rally in Rangpur city. Aren’t you ashamed of your deeds? Are you so coward? You have convened strike through all units to stop the peaceful rally of the opposition.”

The BNP leader said Sheikh Hasina must have to resign and parliament must have to be dissoved before the next general election. Power must have to be handed over to a caretaker government. No election will be allowed on the soil of Bangladesh unless power is handed over to a neutral government.

With Jubo Dal president Sultan Salahuddin Tuku in the chair, general secretary Monayem Munna and joint secretary Shafiqul Islam Milton conducted the rally. It was also addressed by BNP standing committee member Gayeshwar Chandra Roy, Chairperson’s adviser Aman Ullah Aman, joint secretary general Syed Moazzem Hossain Alal and Khairul Kabir Khokon, among others.