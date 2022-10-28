2 motorcyclists killed being crushed by truck in Sylhet

Two motorcyclists were killed being crushed by a truck at Zakiganj upazila in Sylhet district on Thursday night.

The deceased was identified as Emon Ahmed, son of Foyjul Islam, a resident of Senapotirchar village, and Muktar Hossain, son of Abdul Manik, a resident of Dewanchak village.

Locals said a truck crushed a motorcycle and its riders Emon and Muktar from the opposite direction in Kaliganj Kolakuta area at about 11:30 pm, leaving them dead on the spot.

On information, police recovered the bodies and sent those to Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital morgue for autopsy, said Zakiganj Police Station officer in-charge Mosharraf Hossain.

Legal steps in this regard are under process, the OC added.