Man drowns in river in Habiganj

Habiganj Correspondent : A man drowned in the Kushiyara river at Ajmiriganj upazila in Habiganj district on Thursday evening.

The deceased was Girish Chandra Das, 40, hailed from Austagram upazila of Kishoreganj district.

According to locals, the man drowned in the river while working in Sujani Khal area.

He was not found until Friday morning.

Ajmiriganj Police Station sub-inspector Monir Hossain confirmed the matter.