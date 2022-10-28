Rain washes out Afghanistan-Ireland clash in Melbourne

Melbourne’s fickle weather won out on Friday with the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup clash between Afghanistan and Ireland officially abandoned without a ball being bowled.

Persistent showers fell across the MCG for much of the day as ground staff kept the covers on and the pitch under wraps ahead of Friday’s doubleheader.

The play was eventually called off just after 4:30 pm (local time), with both Afghanistan and Ireland receiving one point apiece to stay in contention for a semi-final berth.

Ireland move up to second place on the Group 1 standings with three points through three games, while Afghanistan remain sixth with two Super 12 matches remaining.

It is hoped that the showers will clear in time for the big clash between arch-rivals Australia and England to proceed at the same ground from 7:00 pm (local time).