BNP to swallow whole country if returns to power: Quader

Urging everyone to beware of BNP, Awami League (AL) general secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader has said BNP would swallow the whole country if BNP it comes to power again through the next general election.

He made the remarks while addressing at the triennial conference of Dhaka district Awami League held at Old Trade Fair ground at Sher-e-Bangla Nagar in Dhaka on Saturday.

The AL general secretary said, “There would be a game. This is the game of movement. It would be played during the election. The game will be played against vote fraud, corruption, and those who play with the fortune of the people.” He said there will be the game of people but not money.

Quader urged BNP leaders, including its secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, to inquire about the number of people who attended the conference of Dhaka district unit of the ruling party.

“What’s about Fakhrul Saheb? He is sleeping in the warehouse of money. Try to know how many people attended the Dhaka district council where our leader (Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina) was not present,” he said.

Urging Mirza Fakhrul to see the pictures of today’s capital city turning into human sea marking the council, Quader said, “(Prime Minister) Sheikh Hasina will go to Poloround in Chattogram. We will gather 10 lakh people there.”

“We saw how many people joined BNP’s rally,” he said, adding that a drama is being staged centering BNP’s rally in Rangpur.

Urging BNP leaders to join in the next general election in a peaceful way, Quader said, “Remove the idea of ‘caretaker ghost’ from your minds.”

“The court has already sent caretaker government system to museum. Don’t you join in election if the caretaker government system is not restored? You will join; you will join…as donkey drinks the dusty water. Time will say what will happen in the next.”

Pointing at the leadership of BNP, Quader further said, “Who is your leader? Who went to London after signing the bond? He (Tarique Rahman) gives direction to Fakhrul Saheb from London.”

He said that none of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s family members belongs Hawa Bhaban.”

Criticising BNP’s role during its tenure, the AL general secretary said they would theft vote again and snatch democracy if they come to power. That is why they are saying ‘Take back Bangladesh,’ he added.

Mentioning his party leaders and workers, Quader said, “No one can defeat Awami League, Insha Allah, if we remain united.”

Earlier, AL Presidium Member Advocate Qamrul Islam inaugurated the conference with Dhaka district AL President Benjir Ahmed in the chair while General Secretary valiant freedom fighter Mahbubur Rahman conducted it.

AL presidium members Dr Abdur Razzaque and Advocate Jahangir Kabir Nanak, Prime Minister’s Private Industry and Investment Adviser Salman Fazlur Rahman, AL Joint General Secretary Dr Dipu Moni, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid Bipu, State Minister for Disaster Management and Relief Dr Enamur Rahman, AL Joint General Secretary AFM Bahauddin Nasim, Organizing Secretary Mirza Azam, Liberation War Affairs Secretary Advocate Mrinal Kanti Das, Legal Affairs Secretary Advocate Najibullah Hiru, Women Affairs Secretary Maher Afroz Chumki, Education and Human Resource Affairs Secretary Shamsun Nahar Chapa, Forestry and Environmental Affairs Secretary Delwar Hossain and Central Working Committee members Advocate ABM Riazul Kabir Kawsar, Mohammad Sayeed Khokon, Sahabuddin Farazi and Anwar Hossain, Dhaka city north AL President Sheikh Bazlur Rahman and General Secretary SM Mannan Kachi addressed the gathering, among others.