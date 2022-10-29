Dengue claims 6 more lives

Six more deaths from dengue in 24 hours till Saturday morning raised this year’s fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh to 134.

During this period, 869 more patients were hospitalised with the viral fever, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

All deaths were reported from Dhaka division.

With this, the Dengue death toll in Dhaka division rose to 81.

The dengue death toll remained unchanged at 38 in Chattogram, at five in Barishal, at five in Khulna, at three in Mymensingh and two in Rajshahi division.

Of the new patients, 481 were admitted to different hospitals in Dhaka and 388 outside it, according to the DGHS.

A total of 3,597 dengue patients, including 2,279 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.

The directorate has recorded 36,131 dengue cases and 32,400 recoveries so far this year.