60 killed as Gujarat bridge collapses

At least 60 people were killed and dozens critically injured when a suspension bridge in India’s western Gujarat state collapsed on Sunday, a government minister said.

Gujarat Minister Brijesh Merja told Asian News International that 60 people were killed in the bridge collapse.

The suspension bridge collapsed at 6.42 this evening when around 500 people had congregated on it to perform some rituals in connection with the Chhath puja. Daytime videos from the spot over the weekend showed the bridge rocking dangerously as people walked across.

According to reports, around 100 people are still feared trapped in the waters of the Macchu river. Videos from the spot showed many struggling in the water, trying to reach the bank in darkness.

Many of the dead are women and children, locals say. Seventeen people have been rescued and admitted in hospital.

The cable bridge in Morbi was renovated and reopened to the public on October 26 — the Gujarati New Year.