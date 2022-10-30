Biman to launch Sylhet-Sharjah direct flight on Tuesday

Biman Bangladesh Airlines (Biman) is going to launch direct flight from Sylhet to Sharjah of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from November 1.

The BG-251 flight of Biman’s Boeing-737 model will leave Sylhet’s Osmani International Airport for Sharjah with 164 passengers on board at 10:30pm on the day.

According to airport officials, the runway and terminal of Osmani International Airport is being expanded, which is increasing the capacity of the airport.

“We’re currently focusing on the successful operations of Sylhet-Jedda and Sylhet-Sharjah flights. We’ve a plan to launch another direct flight from Sylhet to Medina shortly,” said Mansur Ahmed Bhuiyan, Biman’s Manager for Sylhet district.

Earlier on October 24, Biman launched direct flight from Sylhet to Jedda of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA).