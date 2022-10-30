‘Govt making every force efficient to protect independence’

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday said her government is building each force as capable to protect the country’s independence and sovereignty.

“We don’t want war, we want peace. But, we should achieve capability to protect the country from external attack, so we can defend our independence, sovereignty. We are preparing all the forces as efficient keeping that in mind,” she said.

The prime minister said this while commissioning two new maritime petrol aircrafts (MPA-8322 and MPA -8327) to the aviation fleet of the Bangladesh Navy at a programme held at the Naval Aviation Hangar, Patenga, Chattogram, joining virtually from her official Ganabhaban residence.

Sheikh Hasina said the capability of the naval aviation of Bangladesh increased for inducting two more maritime petrol aircrafts with the existing two.

“Bangladesh Navy can take prompt measures to secure the maritime boundary,” she said.

The prime minister said they have a target to use the vast maritime resources for the country’s socio-economic development. So, it is required to build navy as a competent force, she said.

“We have built our navy as a three-dimensional force as we have to protect the sea and the sky over it to make the security foolproof,” she said

The premier said her government is implementing several plans to strengthen the Bangladesh Navy further in line with Forces Goal-2030

“We are building special harbors to ensure security of the sea,” she said.

Chief of Naval Staff Admiral M Shaheen Iqbal gave the vote of thanks.

A short video clip on Naval Aviation was screened at the programme.