How banana helps in treating piles

The key to good health is undeniably, a perfect balance of a healthy body and mind. In fact, our metabolism plays a pivotal role in determining the health conditions. No wonder, our metabolism is directly related to our digestive system, as the food we eat gives us the energy to keep going throughout the day.

What are hemorrhoids

Piles is a disease caused due to chronic constipation over a period of time. In this condition the veins of the anus and rectum swell, leading to pain and discomfort. There can be several reasons that trigger this condition. Hemorrhoids can be painful and can also bleed depending on the severity of the condition.

Much like all other diseases, the cure for this condition to depends a lot on the lifestyle as well as dietary patterns. A healthy fibre rich diet is essential to treat this condition along with ample amount of fluids to stay hydrated. Apart from all this a healthy exercise and sleeping pattern is equally important in treating piles.

How is banana beneficial in treating piles

Fresh fruits are great for treating any and every form of digestion related issues. A healthy digestive system helps in proper absorption of nutrients, and ensures a healthy immune system. However, if your digestion is not good, it might lead to several ailments like piles, fissures and colon cancer.

Well, when it comes to treating piles, ripe bananas happen to be the best natural remedy to treat piles. Read on to know how it is effective in curing in hemorrhoids.

Banana works as a natural laxative, the slippery inside of banana has ample carbohydrates. Consuming bananas on a daily basis can not only make your digestion better, but at the same time, can give you miraculous results in curing piles.

The sugars present in bananas are loaded with antibiotic qualities, which can heal the infected area by kicking out the bacterial growth. Moreover, through a process of osmosis, banana can help in reducing the inflammation. In this process the water is drawn out of the cells and this further reduces the pain caused due to piles.

Source: Times of India