Primary schools to have one shift from Jan 2023: Secretary

All primary schools in the country will be operated under a uniform shift from January next year, Senior Secretary to Primary and Mass Education Ministry Aminul Islam Khan said today.

The secretary said this during a discussion with the media, on the occasion of his last working day at the ministry.

“Ninety percent work towards introducing one shift in all primary schools has been completed. We’ll also extend the duration of classes gradually,” Aminul said.

He added that the government has taken the decision due to its inability to construct new school buildings.

“We’ve taken the decision considering the growing number of students and teachers. Once the single shift starts, no school will be closed and no teacher will lose job. We’ll initiate pre-primary and primary education at the schools which have dual rooms, and we’ll construct new buildings where possible,” Aminul added.

Asked about the timing of classes, Aminul said that class hours will be extended to 4-5 hours from the current three hours.

“There is a difference between class hours in Dhaka city and the rural areas. In Dhaka, classes start early, while in the villages, classes start late. Our aim is to ensure the presence of teachers in classrooms. We want teachers to give lessons regularly and for a longer period of time. That’s why we’ll increase the class hours,” Aminul said.

Replying to a question, Aminul added that his Ministry will complete the process of transferring and recruiting primary school teachers before the coming Victory Day.

“We could’ve published the results of the primary teacher recruitment exam earlier. We didn’t do it as some teachers had requested the ministry for transfer, which was pending due to the Covid-19 pandemic. We’re trying so that teachers who have been with a school for 10-12 years can be transferred after every three years,” Aminul said.