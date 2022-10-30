‘Students to get new books on 1st day of 2023

Education Minister Dipu Moni on Saturday said free textbooks will be distributed at schools across the country on the first day of 2023.

“Students will get their textbooks on time,” Dipu Moni said while speaking at the 41st general meeting of the Bangladesh Publishers and Booksellers Association (BAPUS) in Dhaka, reports UNB.

However, BAPUS General Secretary Zahurul Islam said: “There is a serious paper shortage now. If 50 percent of the paper stocks cannot be imported duty-free, it will not be possible for us to arrange all the textbooks for the students by January 1.”