2 Additional DIGs sent on compulsory retirement

Two Additional Deputy Inspector Generasl have been sent on compulsory retirement.

Public Security Division has issued separate notifications in this regard, signed by its senior secretary Md Aminul Islam Khan on Monday.

According to the notices, Md Alamgir Alam, Additional DIG of Police (crime investigation department), and Md Mahbub Hakim, Additional DIG of Tourist Police, have been sent on compulsory retirement according to section 45 of Public Service Act, 2018.

The order will be in effect immediately in public interest, the notification said.

Earlier on October 18, three police officers of the rank of Superintendent of Police (SP) were sent on compulsory retirement.

They were Muhammad Shahidullah Chowdhury SP (TR) at Police headquarters, Md. Delwar Hossain Mia and Mirza Abdullahel Baki Special Super (SS) in the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).