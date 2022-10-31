BNP leader Sabihuddin Ahmed passes away

Sabihuddin Ahmed, member of BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia’s advisory council and former secretary, passed away at a hospital in the capital on Monday morning. He was 76.

He breathed his last around 7:40am at the United Hospital, BNP’s media cell member Shairul Kabir Khan confirmed.

The senior BNP leader left behind wife, son, daughter and a host of relatives and well-wisher to mourn his death.

Hearing the death news, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and some other party leaders went to the hospital.

The decision of Sabihuddin Ahmed’s namaz-e-janaza and burial will be informed later, Shairul Kabir said.