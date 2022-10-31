People want restoration of democracy in Bangladesh: Fakhrul

Mentioning that rights of every citizen should be protected, BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said people want the restoration of democracy in Bangladesh.

He further said, “Today, millions of common people are participating in the movement which we have started to restore democratic rights.”

The BNP secretary general made the remarks while exchanging greetings with leaders of Hindu community on the occasion of Durga Puja at the BNP Chairperson’s Gulshan office in Dhaka on Monday.

Mirza Fakhrul said everyone deprived of their rights in absence of democracy.

He said, “We all have to remember one thing that we are now in danger and crisis. That is the crisis of our existence, freedom, sovereignty and democracy. We must overcome this crisis.”

The whole nation is in crisis, said the BNP secretary general adding that “We always talk about 1971, the spirit of the Liberation War. But what is the spirit of freedom? The spirit of the Liberation War was to establish democracy in our country.”

He said, “The spirit of freedom is to preserve the rights of every human being. The spirit of freedom is to establish equality, human values and justice. Establishing a welfare state is a very important matter today.”

Fakhrul said, “It is a matter of sorrow that our leader Khaleda Zia, who used to always sit with us, first, she was send to jail and now she is under house arrest. Our acting chairman Tarique Rahman is in exile as false charges framed against him.”

The BNP leader said he believes that the people of Bangladesh will wake up united way within a short time as they did in the Liberation War. They will defeat this evil force to build a true Bangladesh, he added.

BNP standing committee members Gayeshwar Chandra Roy, Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury; vice chairman Nitai Roy Chowdhury, chairperson’s advisory council members Bijan Kanti Sarkar and Sukomal Barua were present, among others.