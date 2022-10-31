UN Special Rapporteur to assess human rights issue of trafficking in Bangladesh

UN Special Rapporteur Siobhán Mullally will assess the human rights issue of trafficking in persons during a ten-day official visit to Bangladesh that began on Monday.

“I will pay particular attention to the main challenges to ensuring the human rights of victims, and effective prevention of trafficking,” Mullally said.

The Special Rapporteur’s will present a comprehensive report of her visit to the UN Human Rights Council in June 2023.

A particular concern will be the risks of trafficking in the labour migration context, as well as risks faced by refugees, asylum seekers and stateless persons, she said.

Trafficking for purposes of sexual exploitation and concerns in relation to child trafficking for all forms of exploitation will also be examined, as will climate-related displacement and increased risks for those directly affected, particularly women and girls in rural areas, and indigenous peoples.

“Measures to combat impunity for trafficking in persons, and ensure effective investigations, with participation of victims, including through child friendly justice procedures, will be examined,” she said.

The special rapporteur will travel to Dhaka, Cox’s Bazar and Sylhet. She will meet representatives of government agencies, as well as UN officials, law enforcement bodies, members of civil society organisations and survivors.

The special rapporteur will hold a press conference to share her preliminary observations on November 9.