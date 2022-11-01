Canada urged to find alternative ways to extradite Bangabandhu’s killer Noor Chy

Bangladesh has requested Canada to find an alternative way to extradite Noor Chowdhury, the self-confessed and convicted killer of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Law Minister Anisul Huq made the request when Lilly Nicholls, Canadian High Commissioner to Bangladesh, paid a call on him at the secretariat on Tuesday (November 1, 2022).

Huq told reporters that the Canadian High Commissioner informed him that they cannot return a death-row convict according to Canada’s law.

“I have a requested her to find an alternative way to return Nur as sheltering a killer is violation of human rights,” he said.

During the visit they discussed 50 years of friendship between the two nations, areas of mutual cooperation, importance of freedom of expression in democratic societies.