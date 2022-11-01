Japanese envoy offers cooperation to Biman in improving its services

Japanese Ambassador to Bangladesh Ito Naoki has assured of all-out cooperation to Biman Bangladesh Airlines to enhance its airport’s ground handling capacities and passenger services.

He also expressed the hope to launch direct air transportation between Dhaka and Tokyo.

The Ambassador made the announcement while meeting Biman Bangladesh Airline’s Managing Director and CEO Zahid Hossain at Biman’s head office ‘Balaka Bhaban’ at Kurmitola in Dhaka on Tuesday (November 1, 2022) morning.

They discussed in detail about direct flight operations between Dhaka and Tokyo, ground handling at the airports and improvement of the passenger services.

Biman, however, has already decided to launch direct flight on the Dhaka-Tokyo route ahead of Prime Minister Hasina’s Japan visit this month.