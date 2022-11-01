Mini meals and simple food work wonders as post-festive detox

Post-festive detox: India has a long festival season starting Nav ratra, the nine-day fast, Durga Puja, preceded by Dussehra, Diwali, Kali Puja and many other regional festivals like Chhath which has gained popularity in the recent years. for more than a month every India gorge on food and festival delicacies as food is an integral part of every festival. Long festive season and eating all sort of favourite food and delicacies leaves the gut in little vulnerable shape and easy and simple food work wonders rather than long hours fasting without food.

Here are some easy and simple detoxing ways….

Lemon water

Contrary to popular belief detox water does not mean fancy concoctions made with various ingredients which are very expensive and not easily available. Glass of simple lemon water is enough to get rid of toxins in the gut post this festive season.

Mixing some lemon in lukewarm water and drinking this on an empty stomach will help in burning fat and will improve digestion. Lemon is full of antioxidants which help to burn fat very easily, it drains all the excess fat out of the body. Sometimes we see major breakouts on our skin because of unhealthy food habits like eating excess sugar or oily food, but lemon water having vitamin C helps in reducing any type of skin-related issues like acne or dull skin.

Probiotics

Probiotics are bacteria that are essential to maintain good gut health and consuming them is another way to naturally restore eating during the festive season. Probiotic foods like yoghurt and kefir Go to bacteria which helps in fighting harmful bacteria in the gut. Many food experts and dieticians suggest having yoghurt with every homemade meal. There are also many probiotic drinks available in the market which can also be helpful to maintain a healthy gut.

Turmeric Milk

The words that are turmeric milk it’s also a great way to detox post-festive seasonal. Turmeric helps with issues such as heartburn and bloating which can be treated by drinking turmeric milk. According to Ayurveda turmeric has healing properties which can heal the body inside out certainly dammed by unhealthy foods also. Turmeric milk adds a teaspoon of turmeric with a piece of cinnamon and cardamom to boiling milk boil it for two minutes and strain it add a teaspoon of honey and preferably drink it at night. The antioxidants present in turmeric will heal the body overnight and also detoxifies it.

Green tea

If anyone drinks green tea regularly then there is not much to worry about. Green tea is rich in antioxidants and acts as a wonderful detoxification agent for the body. It gives a boost to our metabolism and helps in reducing extra weight. So drinking green tea regularly will detoxify the body and will help in losing weight.

Fruits

A fruit diet after the festive season can also help the body to detoxify itself. Fruits are loaded with vitamins, minerals, fibre and antioxidants which is why it is suggested to eat seasonal fruits. A bowl of mixed fruit salad can be the go-to solution to detox the body after binge eating during the festive season.

Go on a mini fast

Skipping breakfast or dinner is a great idea to give our body organs a little break. Keeping fast for small periods or Skipping one meal in a day will be great options to balance the overall system of body.