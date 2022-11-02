AL understands that people are no more with them: Mirza Fakhrul

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir speaks as the chief guest at the biennial conference of Bogura District BNP at Shahid Titu Auditorium in Bogura town.

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has said that elections in Bangladesh will never be free and fair without caretaker government.

“We want to state it clearly that no elections in Bangladesh will be free, fair and impartial without caretaker government. Eelections will not be allowed to take place in Bnagladesh without caretaker government. For this, the government will have to resign from power. They made irreparable losses to the country over the lasy 15 years. They have destroyed all our achievements. They have destroyed the country and destroyed the economy. They have resorted to mega looting in the name of mega projects,” he said.

Mirza Fakhrul was speaking as the chief guest at the biennial conference of Bogura District BNP at Shahid Titu Auditorium in Bogura town.

He said, “BNP has been struglling to realise the rights of people. We lost five leaders and workers when we have launched our struggle to realise our rights. Before it, more than 600 leaders and workers of us were subjjected to forced disappearance. Many of them were murdered. Khaleda Zia was made house-arrest being implicated in false cases. We have been struggling to restore democracy in the country. This is the last battle of us. This battle is not for any individual or party. This battle is for protecting the nation.