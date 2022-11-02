Jail Killing Day to be bserved on Thursday

The Jail Killing Day will be observed tomorrow (Thursday) as it is the second disgraceful incident in the country after the brutal assassination of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and most of his family members on August 15 in 1975.

On November 3 in 1975, four national leaders and heroes of the country’s Liberation War — Syed Nazrul Islam, Tajuddin Ahmad, Captain Mansur Ali and AHM Quamruzzaman– were assassinated inside the Dhaka Central Jail, reports BSS.

The four leaders played a key role in forming the Mujibnagar government in exile, that led the Liberation War in 1971, with Syed Nazrul Islam as the acting president, Tajuddin Ahmad as the prime minister, Mansur Ali as the finance minister and AHM Qamruzzaman as the home, relief and rehabilitation minister.

The nation will remember the four national leaders, who were also the great heroes of the Liberation War in 1971, tomorrow with due respect.

Different political parties including the ruling Awami League (AL) will observe the mournful day across the country with maintaining health guidelines.

The AL has chalked out elaborate programme including keeping the national and party flags at half-mast at party’s Bangabandhu Avenue Central Office and Bangabandhu Bhaban as well as unit offices across the country at the down tomorrow.

Wearing of black badges and hoisting of black flag are also included in the programme.

AL leaders will place wreaths at the portrait of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Bangabandhu Bhaban in Dhanmondi at 7am.

Wreaths will be placed at the graves of Syed Nazrul Islam, Tajuddin Ahmad, Mansur Ali at Banani graveyard around 7.30am while fateha, milad-mahfil and munajat will also be offered there.

Floral wreaths, offering fateha, milad-mahfil and munajat will be arranged at the grave of national leader Shaheed AHM Qamruzzaman in Rajshahi.

AL will arrange a discussion at Bangabandhu International Conference Centre (BICC) in the city at 3pm.

Khondoker Mustaque Ahmad and other two killers of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman– Colonel (retd) Syed Faruque Rahman and Lieutenant Colonel (retd) Khondoker Abdur Rashid– had designed the heinous killing spree of the four national leaders inside the jail.

A five-member killing squad was also formed led by Resalder Musleh Uddin who was very much close to Colonel (retd) Faruque Rahman.

“Khondoker Mustaque Ahmad had designed the heinous killing plot exclusively with Farque Rahman and Abdur Rashid,” said Golam Murshid in his book ‘Muktijuddo o Tarpar’.

A probe commission was formed on September 18 in 1980 in London over the killings of August 15 in 1975 and subsequently the jail killing on November 3 in the same year.

The probe commission was formed following an appeal lodged by Bangabandhu’s two daughters Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Sheikh Rehana,

Mohammad Selim, son of slain leader Monsur Ali and Syed Ashraful Islam, son of slain leader Syed Nazrul Islam.

In that time, the probe commission became ineffective due to non-cooperation by the then Bangladesh government led by Ziaur Rahman and refused to provide visa by the government to a probe commission member.