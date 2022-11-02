Justice Manik claims attack on his car at Paltan

Justice (retired) AHM Shamsuddin Chowdhury Manik alleged that he was attacked from a procession of the BNP at Paltan area in Dhaka on Wednesday afternoon.

Manik said his security gunman and car driver were also assaulted, and the car was damaged by the BNP activists at about 4:15pm.

Manik alleged that the opposition activists attacked him after they were confirmed of his identity.

“They attacked me on my face, and I was bleeding,” he said.

He said that he was going to a private television channel at Karwan Bazar. The BNP activists were blocking the road in the Naya Paltan area with a rally and procession.

“The activists at first allowed the car to go through the procession. There was also a police car in front of my car. Some BNP activists suddenly identified me and started shouting my name. Around 30 opposition activists cordoned off my car and then attacked me, my gunman, and my driver,” said Manik.

There was no police support to rescue him, he said.

The justice said that he would file a case over the attack.

The Dhaka Metropolitan Police additional deputy commissioner for Motijheel, Enamul Huque, said they were informed by Justice Manik’s gunman about the attack in front of Central Police Hospital at Naya Paltan.

There was a BNP rally and procession organised by the party’s Dhaka north and south city units during the alleged attack.

The police will investigate the incident after receiving a complaint, said Enamul.