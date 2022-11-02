Polls in 7 upazilas, 4 municipalities underway

Seven upazilas and four municipalities are currently undergoing elections amid monitoring by the Election Commission (EC) on 505 CCTV cameras.

The polls opened at 8:00 am and will close at 4:00 pm, Wednesday.

EC spokesman Md Shahriar Alam said the chief election commissioner and the other election commissioners are monitoring the polls from the EC control room. The voting has been peaceful so far.

Upazila parishad general elections are underway in Chattogram’s Karnaphuli, Sunamganj’s Jagannathpur and Sylhet’s Osmani Town upazilas.

The other four upazilas named Netrokona Sadar, Kurigram’s Roumari and Chilmari and Kushtia’s Khoksha are undergoing by-polls as the chairman posts in those upazilas have been vacant.

Meanwhile, Chattogram’s Fatikchhari, Jamalpur’s Hazrabari, Dinajpur’s Parbatipur and Sylhet’s Biswanath municipalities are holding the polls on electronic voting machines.

By-polls are also being held for 11 union chairman posts and general and reserve members at different wards in 58 union parishads.