Sylhet important to close Dhaka-London relationship : Javed Patel

British Deputy High Commissioner to Bangladesh Javed Patel on a two-day visit on Wednesday discussed the important contribution Sylhet makes to Bangladesh.

The deputy high commissioner also thanked people from Sylhet for their support to British Bangladesh communities.

“I am delighted to be back in Sylhet, which is so important to close UK-Bangladesh relationship,” he said speaking from Sylhet.

The diplomat met Deputy Commissioner Md Mozibor Rahman and Sylhet Metropolitan Additional Police Commissioner Jubaedur Rahman.

During his visit, the deputy high commissioner visited the Bholaganj border area to see the areas affected by devastating floods earlier this year, and hear about efforts supporting the recovery.