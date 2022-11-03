4 arrested over attack on Justice Manik’s car, DB to handle case

Four persons have been arrested over an attack on Justice (retired) AHM Shamsuddin Chowdhury Manik ‘s car at Paltan area in the capital on Wednesday (November 2).

Following the incident, a case was filed by the Justice’s gunman constable Rafiqul Islam on Wednesday night with Paltan Police Station. Around 40-50 persons have been made accused in the case.

But now, the case will transfer to Detective Branch (DB) of police for investigation, said AKM Hafiz Akhter, the Additional Commissioner of Police (Detective Branch) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), its media centre on Thursday.

Justice Manik said that his car came under attack by the BNP activists at about 4:15pm on Wednesday on his way to a private television channel at Karwan Bazar.

The BNP activists were blocking the road in the Naya Paltan area with a rally and procession. Around 30 opposition activists cordoned off Justice Manik’s car and then attacked him, his gunman, and his driver.

They also damaged the car.

Confirming the matter, Paltan Police Station OC Md Salauddin said a complaint was filed at night over the attack incident on a car of Justice Shamsuddin Chowdhury Manik.