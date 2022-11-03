Section 144 imposed in Sunamganj’s Dharmapasha

Local upazila administration has imposed section 144 at Dharmapasha upazila in Sunamganj district to avoid any untoward situation as Awami League (AL) and Jubo League called back-to-back programmes at the same venue.

The upazila nirbahi officer (UNO) Muntasir Hasan issued a notification over the matter on Wednesday night with effect from 6:00 am to 12:00 am on Friday in Paikurati union area.

During this period, all kinds of meetings, processions, public assemblies as well as gatherings of four or more people and all activities contrary to law and order will be prohibited, it said.

However, the restriction will not be applicable to government officials and the people engaged in emergency services, regular work and law enforcement agencies.

Earlier, Selborosh and Paikurati unions unit AL fixed Badshaganj Bazar as the venue of their conference on Friday while upazila unit Jubo League called a preparatory meeting at the same venue and same time.

Due to the two programmes, there is a fear of disruption to law and order in the area.

Besides, about 582 students will participate in the BA and BSS examination to be held at Badshaganj Degree College on Friday under Open University.

UNO Muntasir said they will take stern action if anyone tries to break the prohibition.