Sugar production falls due to gas crisis: Commerce Minister

Sugar production has declined by some 2,000 metric tonnes per day due to gas crisis, said Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi.

He, however, assured that there would be no crisis of sugar until January next.

The minister was talking to reporters after attending the 4th meeting of the Task Force on Essential Prices and Market Situation held at the conference room of the Commerce Ministry on Thursday.

Mentioning that sugar production has fallen by 2,000 metric tonnes against the demand per day, Tipu Munshi said there would be no problem with sugar until January. It has become impossible to produce more than 66 per of sugar at the sugar mills due to gas supply constraints.

He also said a huge quantity of sugar are lying in the godowns. It would be possible to process these sugar once the gas supply situation is improved.

Tipu Munshi also mentioned that those who dealt with the gas said situation was improving. Electricity supply situation would also improve. “However, there is nothing to be scared,” he said.