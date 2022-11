The central council of Bangladesh Chhatra League will be held on December 3.

The decision was taken at a meeting of Awami League’s Local Government Public Representative Nomination Board with its President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair.

Awami League joint general secretary AFM Bahauddin Nasim disclosed the information to journalists.

National council of Bangladesh Awami Mohila League will be held on November 26 while Jubo Mohila League’s national council on December 9.