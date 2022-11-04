College student stabbed to death in Habiganj

Habiganj Correspondent : A college student was stabbed to death allegedly by miscreants at Madhabpur upazila in Habiganj district early on Friday.

The victim was Atiqul Islam Mishu, 17, son of Shamsul Haque, a resident of Ektiarpur village in the upazila. He was a student of Maulana Asad Ali Degree College in Madhabpur.

Locals said some miscreants struck Mishu and his friend Tarek with sharp machetes on the college road at about 1:30 am, leaving them critically injured.

They were rescued and taken to Habiganj Sadar Hospital where Mishu succumbed to his injuries this morning. Tarek was referred to Sylhet M A G Osmani Medical College Hospital as his condition deteriorated further.

Madhabpur Police Station officer in-charge Mohammad Abdur Razzaque said police are investigating the matter.