Fair election not possible under partisan govt: Sujan secretary

Mentioning that fair election is not possible under any partisan government, Sushasoner Jonno Nagorik (Sujan) secretary Badiul Alam Majumder has said, “In the past, we saw that no fair election was conducted under partisan government.”

He also said, “The elections which held during the caretaker government were fair. However, the political parties should decide whether the election will be held under the caretaker government or election-time government.”

The Sujan secretary made the remarks while talking to journalists before joining at Nagorik Songlap at Begum Rokeya Auditorium of RDRS Bangladesh in Rangpur on Friday.

Badiul Alam Majumder said, “We are only working for fair elections. Moreover, fair elections are possible only if the institutions under the EC are strengthened by reforming the constitution.”

Terming electronic voting machine (EVM) as weak and faulty, the Sujan secretary said people have no confidence on Election Commission and EVM.

He said, “EVM is a weak and substandard machine. Even though it is an electronic machine but the results of this machine are produced manually. A suited man can rig vote through this machine politely. EC officials or electoral officers also can manipulate with their fingerprints or in technical way.”

All kinds of manipulations are possible with EVM, added Badiul Alam Majumder.

Critcising Election Commission proposal to buy EVMs, the Sujan secretary said it will not be right decision to spend about 1 billion for buying EVMs amid this current economic crisis.

Sujan Rangpur city president Fakhrul Anam Benju, general secretary freedom fighter Major (retd) Nasim and civil society representatives were present at the programme.

The programme was chaired by Sujan Rangpur district president freedom fighter Akbar Hossain.