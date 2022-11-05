BNP won’t be spared in December: Quader

Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Saturday said BNP will not get spared in December though they are getting mercy now.

“Game will be played in December, get ready. Streets will be under control of pro-liberation forces in December,” he told a peace rally arranged by Dhaka City North AL at Madhyabadda.

AL Presidium Member Jahangir Kabir Nanak, Joint General Secretary AFM Bahauddin Nasim, Office Secretary Barrister Biplab Barua and AKM Rahmatullah, MP, addressed the rally among others.

Quader, also road transport and bridges minister, said caretaker government system will not be restored any more as the court has scraped it.

Nanak said if BNP carries out attack on people any more, they would be given a befitting reply.

“We will not let BNP’s conspiracy become successful,” he said.

He said BNP had killed innocent people setting buses on fire and looted people’s money.

“They (BNP) attempted to assassinate our leader Sheikh Hasina by launching grenades attacks on August 21,” he mentioned.

BNP carried out attacks on people and set houses on fire for doing politics of Awami League, he said adding that the people didn’t forget evil politics of BNP.