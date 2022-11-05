Govt wants to restore 1972 constitution: Law Minister

Law Minister Anisul Huq on Saturday said the government wants to restore the constitution of 1972.

He said, “We have gotten many things back from the original constitution of 1972 through the 15th amendment. And, we are trying to restore more of that constitution through the 16th amendment. There have been some obstacles and it is now a sub judice matter.”

“We are definitely thinking about the matter. We want to restore original constitution of 1972. When and how it will be done in terms of reality, the party and the government will decide,” said Anisul Huq while addressing at a seminar in Dhaka.

Bangladesh Institute of Law and International Affairs (BILIA) arranged the seminar on the occasion of the Constitution Day.

In response to a question regarding the 16th amendment of the constitution, the Law Minister said a review petition is pending with the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court.

“Hopefully, the hearing of this review petition will be completed within a few days. We will act after getting the Supreme Court’s verdict in this regard.”

About Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s remark that if BNP does excesses, its Chairperson Khaleda Zia will be sent back to jail, the Law Minister said, “The government has no plan of sending BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia to jail before the next general election. However, the Prime Minister clarified the matter in her speech.”

He further said that the executive order can be executed at any time.

Chaired by BILIA chairperson Barrister M. Amir-ul Islam, the seminar was addressed, among others, by Justice AHM Shamsuddin Choudhury Manik, former National Human Rights Commission chairman Prof. Dr. Mizanur Rahman and Dhaka University Professor Sheikh Hafizur Rahman Karzon.