Hasina must resign, handover power to caretaker govt: Fakhrul

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has reiterated that no elections will be held under Sheikh Hasina-led government in any way.

“We have made it clear that no election will be held under Sheikh Hasina. I want to make it clear that election will not be held under the present government in any way. You (Sheikh Hasina) must have to resign, dissolve parliament, and handover power to a caretaker government. After coming to power, caretaker government will form a new Election Commission and people’s government will be elected through a free and fair election,” he said.

Mirza Fakhrul was speaking as the chief guest at a mammoth public meeting at Bangabandhu Udyan in Barishal city on Saturday (November 5, 2022) afternoon.

Referring to the new Election Commission (EC), he said the government is trying to fool people through the formation of a new EC. But, not election will be allowed to take place under the present EC.

The BNP leader said whenever Awami League comes to power, they resort to vote rigging and terrorism. “But, it will not be acceptable further.”

“They (Hasina-led government) came to power in 2014 and 2018 through vote rigging at night. They have now planned to rig the votes again through the new Election Commission. But, no election will be held under Hasina-led government,” he said.

He thanked the leaders and workers of Barishal division for making the grand public meeting a success overcoming all the odds.

The BNP Secretary General said: “We want to get rid of the shackles. We want to be freed. People of the country don’t want to hear anything. Where will the issue be settled? It will be settled on the street. We will bring Bangladesh to its people settling everything on the streets. We will bring back that Bangladesh which was dreamt by our leader Ziaur Rahman. We will bring back that Bangladesh which was dreamt by Begum Khaleda Zia. Now, our leader Tarique Rahman is asking us to bring that Bangladesh back through struggle.”

Mirza Fakhrul also called upon all to be united foregtting all the differences. “Let us be united for the necessity of the nation. This movement is not only of BNP, Khaleda Zia or Tarique Rahman. Rather, this movement is of the entire nation. This movement is for realising our rights.”

The grand public meeting was also addressed by BNP Standing Committee members Mirza Abbas, Moyeen Khan, Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury, Selima Rahman, central vice-chairmen Barrister Shahjahan Omar Bir Uttam, Maj (Retd) Hafiz Uddin Ahmed, Abdul Awal Mintoo, Altaf Hossain Chowdhury, Dr AZM Zahid Hossain, Advocate Zainul Abedin, joint secretary general Syed Moazzem Hossain Alal, Mojibar Rahman Sarwar, Habib-un-Nabi Khan Sohel, Bilkis Jahan Shirin and Abu Naser Muhammad Rahmatullah, among others.

It was presided over by Barishal City BNP convener Moniruzzaman Faruque.