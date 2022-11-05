Sajeda’s son Labu Chowdhury wins Faridpur-2 by polls

Awami League backed candidate Shahadab Akbar Chowdhury Labu has won by-polls to Faridpur-2 constituency.

Shahadab Akbar, also the son of late deputy leader in parliament Syeda Sajeda Chowdhury, with ‘Boat’ symbol secured 68,812 votes while his rival Bangladesh Khilafat Andolan nominated candidate Advocate Jaynul Abedin Mia with ‘Bot Gach’ symbol secured 14,878 votes.

The voter turnout was estimated 26.27 per cent in the by-election.

Voting in the by-polls to Faridpur-2 constituency began at 8.00am and ended at 4.00pm on Saturday without any untoward incident.

Votes were cast at 123 centres in Nagarkanda, Saltha and Sadarpur upazilas of the constituency using Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).

As many as 1,052 CCTV cameras were installed at polling centres ahead of the by-polls.

Faridpur-2 constituency fell vacant following the death of senior Awami League leader Syeda Sajeda Chowdhury.