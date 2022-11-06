BNP leader stabbed to death in Sylhet city

A leader of the opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party was stabbed to death at Amburkhana area of Sylhet city on Sunday evening.

The deceased, AFM Kamal, is a former health affairs secretary of Sylhet district unit of BNP.

Sylhet Metropolitan Police’s deputy commissioner Azbaharul Ali Sheikh said that unidentified assailants attacked the BNP leader at Amburkhana and hacked him indiscriminately and fled the scene, leaving him in a pool of blood, at about 8:30pm.

He said that he was immediately rushed to Sylhet Osmani Medical College Hospital where doctors declared him dead.