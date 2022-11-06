BNP’s Sylhet rally rescheduled for HSC exams

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has brought forward the date for their anti-government rally in Sylhet by a day to November 19.

The opposition party made the decision to ensure the event doesn’t clash with ongoing Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSC) and equivalent exams as the venue was fixed at city’s Alia Madrasah field, one of the examination centers, said Khondokar Al Muktadir, BNP Chairperson’s Adviser, when he talked to reporters after a meeting on Sunday.

Earlier, Sylhet Metropolitan Police (CMP) issued a notification banning all kinds of rallies and gatherings near Alia Madrasah area.

The notice raised confusion among the party activists about the rally venue, so BNP refixed the rally schedule as there is no HSC exam on November 19.

The organisers said the rally is meant to denounce the price hike of daily essentials and fuel, to ensure the freedom of BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia, and demanding removal of politically motivated cases filed against the opposition activists and leaders.

Sylhet rally will be the sixth by the BNP at the divisional level. The first one was held in Chattogram, the second one in Mymensingh, the third and fourth in Khulna and Rangpur, and the fifth one in Barishal.

BNP has already sought permission from madrasa authorities and Sylhet City Corporation to hold the rally, and also sent a letter to the police for ensuring security, said Khondokar Al Muktadir.

“We are expecting the presence of at least 4.5 lakh people in the Sylhet rally,” he said.

Replying to a question, Sylhet BNP President Abdul Kayum Chowdhury said he is hopeful that Sylhet transport workers will not embark on a strike ahead of the rally like other divisions as BNP’s movement is for people.