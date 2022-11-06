Don’t forget dreadful days of BNP-Jamaat arson violence: PM Sheikh Hasina

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday asked the people not to forget the terrible days of the arson violence unleashed by BNP-Jamaat in the name of movement.

“I would like to ask the people of the country to be alert so that none can resort to such incidents anymore in future,” she said.

The premier was addressing an event titled ‘Cries of Arson Violence: A partial scenario of BNP-Jamaat Fire Terrorism, Anarchy and Violation of Human Rights’ organised by Bangladesh Awami League at National Museum Auditorium here in the city.

She said some 500 people were burnt to death and more than 3500 people were injured during the arson violence of BNP-Jamaat in 2013-15. “We tried our best to stand beside the victims and took steps for their treatments. But it is not possible to wipe out the pains and sufferings of the people who lost their dear ones,” she added.

Hasina said those who were burned had many dreams with their lives, but the aspirations were burned to ashes. “I just would like to tell the people of the country that none should forget that awful time,” she said.

No objection with healthy politics, but such violence won’t be tolerated, she said

The PM said if anyone wants to do politics, they can do healthy politics. “We don’t have any objection (with healthy politics). But if anyone attacks my general people, they (attackers) will not be spared. It (violence) can’t be tolerated. No man can endure it,” she said.

She said every citizen irrespective of political parties and creeds has rights to lead life and conduct livelihood freely. “We have the responsibility to protect the rights,” she added.

The prime minister talked to the victims and families of the arson violence unleashed by the BNP-Jamaat alliance in the period of 2013-2015.

In the event, some victims, who are still suffering from the injuries or bear gruesome fire scars, and the victim family members shared their sufferings and demanded punishment of the perpetrators.

The family members said they are now passing through serious financial hardship and mental agony after losing their dear and beloved ones. They wanted no innocent one like their dear ones to lose life in such violence.

Noted cultural personality Asaduzzaman Noor, also an Awami League MP, conducted the event.