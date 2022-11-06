Ex-MP Sultana Ahmed arrested, placed on 2-day remand

Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) members on Sunday picked up Sultana Ahmed, former member of the Parliament from a reserved seat, from her Gulshan residence following a case file for her derogatory comment against Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Gopalganj district Chhatra League’s former president Abdul Hamid filed the case with Paltan Police Station this morning.

Later, police produced Sultana Ahmed before the court of Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Shahidul Islam seeking a seven-day remand for interrogation.

Following the petition, the court granted a two-day remand.

Sultana was also the general secretary of Mohila Dal