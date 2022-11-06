No more mega projects before polls: Quader

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader on Sunday said the government will not take any new mega project before the next national election.

“As per the directive of the Prime Minister there is no plan to take any mega projects before the election as it will be held in December, 2023 or January,2024,” he said while inaugurating the two lanes of the flyover under Bangladesh Rapid Transit (BRT) project in Tongi of Gazipur.

Expressing grief over the suffering of people caused by the under-construction BRT project, the minister said already 80 per cent work of the project has been completed and the sufferings will end soon.

Criticising BNP, the Awami League general secretary said, “BNP had not taken any mega project and during their tenure no development work was done. Who will go to power and who will take safe exit—people will decide it.”

After opening of the two lanes, people of 37 districts will be benefited, said State Minister for Youth and Sports Zahid Ahsan Russell, who was present there.

Alamgir Hossain, deputy commissioner (traffic) of Gazipur Metropolitan Police, said traffic congestion will be reduced and the Dhaka-bound passengers will be able to easily reach their respective destinations using the flyover.

According to the BRT authorities, once the project is implemented, it will be an environment friendly and safe transportation system in Gazipur, Tongi and Uttara areas.

Under the 20.5 km project of BRT, a 4.5 km elevated expressway, six elevated stations, ten lanes Tongi Bridge is under construction involving Tk 4268.32 crore.

Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Huq, Dhaka North City Corporation Mayor Atiqul Islam, deputy commissioner Anisur Rahman, among others, were present.