‘Why are you thinking now about going to jail,’ Fakhrul asks Quader

Addressing Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader, BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has asked, “Why are you thinking now about going to jail? Why do you say, “We wouldn’t flee the country, rather we would go to jail. You were supposed to think about this much earlier.”

Speaking at a discussion at National Press Club in the capital on Sunday (November 6, 2022), he said, “They (Awami League leaders) have already become afraid of going to jail. They were supposed to understand it earlier. We hoped that they would understand the language of the eyes of people, they will understand their words.”

Regarding the successful completion of BNP’s divisional rallies, Mirza Fakhrul said, “Witnessing the rallies, I got the impression that people were coming spontaneously ignoring all the obstacles. Movement of motor launches, buses and minibuses was suspended two days before the Barishal divisional rally. Even, the boats for crossing the rivers and canals were forced to stopped. But, people took part in the rally swimming across the rivers.”

Praising the leaders and workers who took part in the grand rallies in different divisions, Fakhrul said, “It generates great hopes and inspiration among us when an ordinary individual tells us to continue our efforts. We have got tremendous inspiration from these rallies. These have created firm determination among us. We were always supressed and tortured in the hands of ruling Awami League.”

The BNP leader said, “We have agreed to launch a joint anti-government movement. We’ll discuss rest of the issues soon.”

Criticising the Awami League led government of Sheikh Hasina, he said, “They have already started the process on how to suppress the movement by implicating our leaders and workers in false cases. But, they don’t understand that people’s backs are now against the wall. They have started turning around. They couldn’t yield any benefit by attacking and suing our leaders and workers. They couldn’t suppress BNP over the last 15 years by resorting to numerous repressing acts.”

Quoting Nagorik Oikya convener Mahmudur Rahman Manna’s remarks, he said, “You don’t need to make us ministers. But, bring changes first. Let the country’s people to remain alive. Create a source of hopes and aspiration for the country’s people.”

Fakhrul said, “We firmly believe that we will certainly win this struggle if we move forward together.”

Nagorik Oikya president Mahmudur Rahman Manna, Biplobi Workers Party general secretary Saiful Huq, Janasanghati Andolon’s chief coordinator Junayed Ahmed Saki, among others, were present.