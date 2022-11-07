Bangladesh wants to boost cooperation with Libya to curb illegal migration

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam has said Bangladesh supports legal migration to other countries and wants to enhance cooperation with Libya in order to curb illegal migration.

He conveyed this to newly appointed Ambassador of the State of Libya in Bangladesh Abdulmutalib S M Suliman, reports UNB.

State Minister Alam thanked the Libyan government for their continued support to the Bangladeshi workers working in Libya.

He particularly sought cooperation of Libya in contract farming of Bangladesh agro-entrepreneurs in Libya by leasing land there.

Alam also proposed establishment of collaboration between Bangladesh and Libya in food security area in the backdrop of the current global food crisis.

He said Bangladesh and Libya can celebrate the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations jointly by undertaking different programmes.

The Libyan Ambassador informed that Libya wants to employ Bangladeshi doctors, nurses, technicians and engineers in Libya.

He proposed forming a joint commission which may overview the important sectors of bilateral relations.

The Ambassador said that Libya welcomes Bangladeshi students at their universities to pursue their studies.

The newly appointed Ambassador of the State of Libya met State Minister for Foreign Affairs at his office on Sunday upon assumption of his charges in Bangladesh.

State Minister Alam said Bangladesh has earned remarkable progress under the leadership of Prime Minister of Sheikh Hasina and wants to develop its relations further with the countries of the globe.

Terming the bilateral relations between Bangladesh and Libya to be traditional and friendly, he said the cooperation would be further enhanced in the future to the benefits of the peoples of the countries.