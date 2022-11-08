5 Rohingyas detained in border area of ​​Barlekha

Juri (Moulvibazar) Correspondent : Police arrested 5 Rohingya refugees including a young woman while trying to enter India illegally through Kumarshail border of Barlekha upazila of Moulvibazar. They fled from various Rohingya camps in Ukhia Upazila of Cox’s Bazar.

On Sunday afternoon, 4 people were sent to Ukhia police station through police escort. As the refugee camp of another Rohingya named Riyaz Bangali was not confirmed, the police handed him over to the court instead of sending him to the Rohingya camp in Ukhia.

The Rohingyas who escaped from various camps in Cox’s Bazar Ukhia are – Md. Riyaz Uddin, Md. Soleman Mia, Md. Riaz, Abdur Razzak and young Noor Kalima.

It has been reported that the local people were suspicious of the suspicious movement in the Chaumuhana area of Fateh Bagh tea garden in North Shahbazpur Union of the upazila in the early hours of Sunday morning. People reported the matter to the police. Shahbazpur police investigation center in-charge SI Masuk Ahmad reached the spot and interrogated them and found out that they had escaped from various Rohingya camps in Cox’s Bazar. They tried to enter India illegally through the Kumarshail border. Later the police arrested them and took them to the police station.

Shahbazpur Police Investigation Center in-charge (Acting) SI Masuk Ahmad said that since the information of 4 of the 5 Rohingyas arrested was confirmed, they were sent to Ukhiya on Sunday afternoon through police escort. Others were handed over to the court.