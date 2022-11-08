Important ways of maintaining a work-life balance

Many of us are losing the flow of life while stuck in the daily hustle of earning a proper livelihood for themselves. One of the main reasons for this is not maintaining a balance between work and personal life. Without this balance in life, one can be successful but not have the time to that success.

Oftentimes, our lives are so hectic that we do not even remember the importance of keeping our work and life separate. Maintaining a work-life balance requires us to set our priorities right. However, this is quite difficult as we all know. We have many ways to do this so that we can derive proper benefits out of his. There are some pillars that can help us to establish this balance in life. Let’s see what they are.

Take Care of Your Mental Health

Mental health is a hot topic amongst the youth because of how deeply it affects our lives. Most organizations do not care about the mental health of their employees. In this competitive age, moving our careers forward requires us to work beyond our assigned duties. As a result, many employees may get frustrated while taking on the extra pressure. The frustration takes a ripple effect on their lives. To avoid this problem of becoming mentally overloaded with work, a healthy boundary should be strictly maintained between work and personal life.

Be Aware of Your Physical Health

Long working hours and a negative work environment can take a toll on employees’ mental as well as physical health. The personal and social impacts of an unbalanced life create unnecessary stress in our lives and give rise to stress-related problems such as health issues, family conflicts, a tendency towards violent activities, and so on. All the combined effects of these stressful conditions can make an employee feel depressed. A few indeed get physically sick while giving their best at work, which isn’t ideal. To maintain good health, one should set aside a certain time of the day for oneself.

Increase Motivation

Unnecessarily staying in the office after work hours does not lead to increased productivity. Rather, staying in the office for long periods of time can lead to decreased motivation and reluctance towards work. It can even have a negative impact on overall career and personal life. Studies have shown that those who finish work and leave the office within a certain time are more motivated to work.

Discover the Best Version of Yourself

If you fully immerse yourself in work and exclude everything else in life, it might make you a little more appealing to the higher officials or management team in your organization. However, you can get the same recognition at work by practicing a different code of conduct. Try, for example, to give yourself enough time at the end of certain office tasks. By taking a break and practicing mental clarity, you will eventually make yourself more efficient. By practicing your favorite subjects, you can broaden your knowledge and sharpen your intelligence. This is basically what your organization wants from you. That’s why companies are interested in knowing your hobbies or what you like to do in your spare time in your CV or resume. Basically, it reveals your uniqueness, and helps you to identify ways to regain confidence.

Learn to Enjoy Your Life

Learn to take care of your life by prioritizing your health and setting standards for yourself. Enjoy life instead of sacrificing everything for work. We should not wait to enjoy life after we are established, rather we should try to be happy through our daily activities. Time is a non-renewable resource, which means that once you run out of time you will never get it back. Therefore, you should learn to live in the present, value your personal life and career equally, and spend time with your loved ones. These kinds of practice can bring joy to life and make you a productive and healthy human being.

Mr. Shawn Hakim, Managing Director, Bruvana Group said, “I believe in giving one’s self a break every now and again. However, I work seven days a week and my days start very early in the morning. I try to take a prolonged vacation every other month or so, but I prefer to get as much work as I can in one continuous flow.”