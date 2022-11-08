Swedish, Norwegian envoys talk politics, polls with BNP leader Fakhrul

The ambassadors of Sweden and Norway to Bangladesh on Tuesday had a ‘closed-door’ meeting with BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and discussed various issues relating to the country’s next national election, reports UNB.

Swedish Ambassador Alexandra Berg Von Linde and Norwegian envoy Espen Rikter-Svendsen sat in the meeting with Fakhrul at the BNP chairperson’s Gulshan office at 3:10pm and it continued until 4:30pm.

BNP Standing Committee Member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury was present at the meeting.

Talking to reporters after the meeting, Khasru said the two envoys mainly discussed the latest political situation, recent political incidents, and the country’s electoral system.

He, however, declined to elaborate on what they talked about the next election and the political situation. “I can’t go into detail about what was discussed inside. I can only say all the matters related to the current political context of Bangladesh have been discussed.”

Asked whether there was a discussion about the next election, Khasru said, “Of course, we talked about the election. Because the election is now on everyone’s mind. The election is very important to everyone in the country and outside the country.”

He said the international community wants an elected government and an elected parliament to be in place in Bangladesh through a fair election.

During the discussion, Khasru said the two ambassadors wanted to know what could be the future of Bangladesh’s politics and the situation of the country’s democracy and human rights rule of law, and public safety.